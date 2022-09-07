0
Joseph Amoah nets winning goal for FK Zeljeznicar in Bosnia

Zeljeznicar Igman Septembar 20224 Joseph Amoah in action for his club

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Joseph Amoah was the hero for his FK Zeljeznicar on Monday evening when the team defeated Igman.K in the Bosnia top-flight league.

The attacker is gradually making a name for himself at his club after consecutive top performances.

Featuring for FK Zeljeznicar on matchday 9 of the Bosnian Premier League, Joseph Amoah put up another top performance for his team.

On the back of a goalless draw from the first half, the Ghanaian forward scored the only goal of the game in the second half.

Despite the efforts of Igman.K, the team could not score as Joseph Amoah’s solitary goal propelled FK Zeljeznicar to amass the maximum three maximum points.

With the youngster now off the mark in the ongoing Bosnian Premier League, he will look forward to scoring more to help his team.

Thanks to the victory, FK Zeljeznicar has climbed to second on the Bosnian Premier League table.

The team has 15 points and has set sights on winning more games to push to challenge for the league title.

 

 

 

 

