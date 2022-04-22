Joseph Attamah Larweh reacts to Kayserispor defeat to Trabzonspor in Turkish Cup semifinal

Joseph Attamah Larweh

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh has reacted to Kayserispor defeat to Trabzonspor in the first leg of the Turkish Cup semifinal.

The 27-year-old who has outstanding in the ongoing season for his outfit was in action when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at away.



He lasted 90 minutes before he was subbed off.



Kayserispor will hope to overturn the scoreline to secure a final berth in the Turkish Cup.



Speaking after the defeat, the Black Stars midfielder expressed optimism about his side qualification to the final despite defeat in the first leg.



He insisted the side will do everything to reach the final of the Turkish Cup.

“It was a difficult competition for us. We lost 1-0 but we didn't concede any more goals. After all, a 1 - 0 difference still has a long way to go to reach the final. We will play at home and we want to do our best and reach the final in this home fight.



When you play against an opponent like Trabzonspor, the level naturally increases. The density increases. Today, there was a match in this direction. I can say we fought well. We drew most of the game.



"We could have drawn the advantage here for the game we will play at home, but we conceded a goal in the last minutes," he said.



Kayserispor will host Trabzonspor in the return fixture on May 10, 2022.



Attamah Larweh has featured 32 times in all competitions for Kayserispor scoring just a goal in the process.