Joseph Attamah commends Otto Addo-led technical team for qualifying Ghana to 2022 World Cup

Ghana defender, Joseph Attamah Larweh, has congratulated the Black Stars technical team led by Coach Otto Addo for qualifying the team for the 2022 World Cup.

Otto Addo led-technical team was assembled after Ghana’s disastrous campaign in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon by the Ghana Football Association.



The GFA sacked Coach Milovan Rajevac after the tournament and appointed Otto Addo in February.



The technical team managed to qualify Ghana to the 2022 World Cup after beating Nigeria in the World Cup play-offs.



Attamah-Larweh has commended the coach for doing a brilliant job in the shortest possible time.

“Trust me they are really doing a good job within this short time. This is not club side and the national team is only there when its time to play so you can imagine.



“It is a very tough job and but they have managed to do a good job to qualify the country for the World Cup. The Africa qualifiers they have won the first game and drew the second game”.



The Kayserispor defender is hoping to be recalled to the Black Stars for the upcoming games.



Otto Addo will lead Ghana with his technical team until December 2022.