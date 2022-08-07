0
Joseph Commey sick, ruled out of Commonwealth games finals

Joseph Commey Wins Ghana's First Medal At 2022 Commonwealth Games Joseph Commey, Ghana’s Featherweight boxer

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana’s Featherweight boxer Joseph Commey’s target of winning Ghana’s first Gold medal in boxing at the Commonwealth games has been crushed after the medical team of the commonwealth games declared him medically unfit to fight in the finals today.

Commey defeated his Indian opponent Hussam Uddin Mohammed by 4-1 in the semi-final of the over 54KG-57KG Featherweight division yesterday, winning a silver medal for Ghana.

The boxer however fell ill this morning, according to the boxing Coach, Ofori Asare who confirmed the news to EIB’s correspondent at the Commonwealth Games, Betty Yawson.

“He fell sick this morning and there was nothing we could do but the medical team is currently taking care of him and will advice us on what to do next. It’s sad but his health comes first before everything," he said.

But a tweet from Ghana’s Chef de mission at the Olympics Games rules the boxer out of today’s fight

“sad as Boxer #JosephCommey is declared medically unfit to fight for #Gold today #B2022. Speedy recovery #Warrior. #ChampionAlready with #SilverMedal ???? @GhanaOlympic @garyalsmith @OtiAdjei @mmoysgovgh,” Fread Achie tweeted.

Joseph Commey has already won Silver medal for Ghana

