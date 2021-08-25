Joseph Esso grabs a hattrick for MC Algers in draw with Na Hussein Dey

Ghanaian striker Joseph Esso

Ghanaian striker Joseph Esso grabbed a hattrick for his Algerian side MC Algers in an entertaining 4-4 draw game against Na Hussein Dey in the last day of the Algerian Ligue 1 on Tuesday evening.

MC Algers were held to a 4-4 draw at home by Na Hussein Dey at their own backyard in a game which produced eight goals at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962.



It was the away side who drew first blood in the game as early as the first minute through Merouane Boussalem before minutes later Osman Bouzekri drew MC Algers level in the third minute of the game.



The Ghanaian striker who grabbed a hattrick added his name to the score sheet in the 6th minute of the game before he added his second goal from the spot kick in the 21st minute.



Faouzi Yaya scored some two quick goals on the cusp of the first half as the match ended 3-3 before the break.

Esso, 24, added his third goal of the game in the 71st minute with a nice finish to give his side a 4-3 lead before Mohamed Betrouni leveled to make it 4-4 for the away side.



The Ghanaian striker lasted the whole duration of the game as he rounded of the season with a hattrick.



Esso who joined MC Algers in April from Dreams FC scored seven goals while providing three assists in 18 appearances for his side.