Joseph Esso scores first goal for MC Alger against ES Setif

Ghanaian international, Joseph Esso

On Monday evening, Ghanaian striker Joseph Esso scored his first goal of the season for MC Alger in Algerian Ligue 1.

In their match-week 27 meetings at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962, Esso grabbed the match-winner for MC Alger in a comeback victory against league leaders ES Setif.



Mohamed Amoura scored two goals in the 17th and 27th minutes to put ES Setif up 2-0 in the first half before Nabil Lamara cut the lead in half for MC Alger in the 38th minute.



With a stunning shot in the 68th minute, Abderrahmane Hachoud leveled the score for the home side after halftime.

With his late stunning goal in the 87th minute of the game, Esso grabbed all three points required for MC Alger.



On his 9th appearance for MC Alger, he played the entire game and put up a fantastic effort.



Esso signed the Algerian Ligue 1 team in May for an unknown amount from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.