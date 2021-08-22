Joseph Esso scores in MC Alger's defeat

Ghanaian striker, Joseph Esso

Ghanaian striker Joseph Esso was on target for MC Alger on Saturday but it wasn't enough as his side was beaten at the end of the fixture.

MC Alger lost 2-1 to Magra in the penultimate matchday of the Algerian top-flight this season.



Esso sought to inspire Alger to secure a comeback victory after scoring to cancel out the home side's lead.



However, Nadir Korichi kept his calm and scored from the spot as Magra took three points.

Esso will be disappointed with the result which effectively ends MC Alger's quest of finishing in the top four.



They are now six points behind fourth spot in 6th, but even that position is not secured because they are level on points with the team behind them despite playing two more games.



Esso has played 17 league matches since joining the club in April and has scored four goals.