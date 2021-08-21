Joseph Esso set to marry in September

Sat, 21 Aug 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Former Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC hitman, Joseph Esso is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Mary Lilian Dodoo, FootballMadeInGhana has gathered.
The wedding will take place at the Church of Pentecost, Pokuase District, on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
The event is expected to be well attended by members of the football fraternity.
Joseph Esso is currently on the books of Algerian giants MC Alger. Since arriving in Algeria in April 2021, he has bagged 3 goals in 15 appearances in the top-flight.
The 24-year-old joined Maloudia in a three-year deal after impressing for Still Believe in the Ghana Premier League.
