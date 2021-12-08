Joseph Langabel fires Asamoah Gyan over penalty comment

Joseph Langabel, chief drummer of the Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan says penalty incident against South Africa was harsh

Alhaji Grusah slams ungrateful Gyan



Langabel urges Asamoah Gyan to regain fitness



Joseph Langabel, the self-acclaimed chief drummer of the Black Stars has dissented to a view by legendary captain Asamoah Gyan on the penalty incident in the match between the Black Stars and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



Langabel opines that Gyan should have been aware of his standing in society and not make a comment on the incident.



In an interview with Adom FM, Joseph Langabel said that Asamoah Gyan is associated with the Black Stars and that people still have connection with the team due to Gyan’s exploits.

“What Asamoah said was total out of coverage area. Asamoah Gyan is a total legend for this country. Everybody loves Asamoah Gyan. Even though he is no longer part of the team, people still remember him. If Ghana is playing against South Africa and by the grace of God we get a penalty as a legend you don’t speak that way.



“Asamoah Gyan is still the General captain of the Black Stars. If he trains well and recover, any coach will call him. Asamoah Gyan should have thought about it well and not comment on the issue,” he said.



Gyan in an Asempa FM interview suggested that Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette got it wrong with his penalty call.



He reasoned that the penalty was ‘soft’ and that it should not have been awarded.



“I think the incident was a bit casual. From where I sit and how I saw it I think Daniel Amartey went down too easily but the referee was closer to the spot and probably had a better view of the situation,” Gyan told Asempa FM.

“Remember the tempo of the game also could have influenced the referee’s decision to award the spot-kick.”



A ruling has since been passed on the complaint by SAFA and Ghana has been cleared to compete in the final phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



FIFA in a verdict issued on Friday, December 3, 2021 threw away SAFA’s verdict with the premise it failed to meet the basic requirement for the submission of such documents.