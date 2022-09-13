Joseph Painstil confident of quick injury comeback ahead of Genk's clash with Gent

Joseph Painstil was subbed after sustaining a knock

Ghana winger Joseph Painstil believes he will be back before Genk's home game against KAA Gent next Sunday.

The Black Stars winger starred as Genk defeated Union Saint-Gilloise on Sunday in the Jupiler Pro League despite playing only 37 minutes.



Painstil was named Man of the Match after scoring in the 2-1 win at the Stade Joseph Marien.



The winger was replaced in the first half after appearing to be in discomfort following a knock, but it was enough to earn him the best player accolade.

GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that Joseph Paintsil's substitution by the Coach was purely precautionary and he is expected to be fit for this week's league game against Gent.



Painstil has been in superb form this season scoring four goals in eight appearances this season.