Joseph Painstil reacts to pre-AFCON friendly defeat to Algeria

Winger, Joseph Painstil

Winger Joseph Painstil is delighted to play a role in Ghana's pre-AFCON friendly against Algeria on Wednesday night despite the defeat.

The KRC Genk star was the brightest spot in Ghana's 3-0 hammering by the African champions.



Painstil, who has been in and out of the team for some time excelled on the flanks and could be an asset for manager Milovan Rajevac in Cameroon.



"Don't give up on your dreams, or your dreams will give up on you," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

With the fitness of forward Jordan Ayew questionable, Painstil is likely to start against Morocco on Monday in the Group C opener.



Joseph Painstil has scored five goals across all competitions for Genk this season and his absence is a big blow for the former Belgium champions.



The Black Stars are expected to leave Qatar on Friday, January 7 to Cameroon for the tournament which begins on Sunday.