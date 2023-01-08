Joseph Paintsil bags two assists in Genk’s win over Club Brugge

KRC Genk, Joseph Paintsil

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil was at his usual best for KRC Genk as they battered Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Paintsil started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit inflicted a 3-1 win over Club Brugge on home turf.



The visitors shot into the lead through Hans Vanaken after 21 minutes into the first department of the clash.



Four minutes later, the home team restored parity through Carlos Cuesta, with Painstil assisting his sides equalizer. Both teams had to go recess with 1-1 stalemate.



After the break, Genk proved to the stronger side and grabbed their second goal of the match through Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu in the 67th minute mark from Paintsil’s assist.

Bryan Heynen scored in the 81st minute mark to seal victory for Genk on Sunday afternoon.



Meanwhile, Dennis Odoi and Kamal Sowah made substitute appearance as Club Brugge suffered defeat against Genk at away.



The Ghana international is enjoying an amazing season, scoring 7 goals and providing 8 assist in 17 matches so far.