0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Paintsil delighted with goal contribution in Genk's win over Seraing

Black Stars Winger, Joseph Paintsil Jj Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil posted on social media to express his happiness after playing a significant role in Genk's win over Seraing.

Genk won 4-0 in the Belgian Pro League meeting, with the third goal coming from the Ghana international.

Genk got the breakthrough of the match in the 30th minute after Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye connected a pass from Bryan Heynen.

Heynen had missed a penalty kick earlier in the game before providing the assist for the first goal.

Paintsil doubled the advantage for the visitors eleven minutes after recess after slotting home a pass from Ndayishimiye in the 57th minute.

Ndayishimiye scored again in the 66th minute to increase the tally for Genk before sealing the victory two minutes later following an own goal by Seraing midfielder Christophe Lepoint.

Former Ghana defender Daniel Opare played 61 minutes of the match for the home side before being replaced.

Paintsil has been in fine form this campaign and is expected to be included in Ghana's squad for next month's friendlies against Nicaragua and Brazil.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Antoine Semenyo strikes again in English Championship
19 entities you should avoid taking loans from - BoG to public
‘I’m sick’: Odike has responded to our summons via a rep – Samanhene
'The power that can shut radio stations can stop Chinese galamsey' - Manasseh
'We are ready to help Ghana stabilize economy' - IMF boss
Akrobeto gives full details of how he got his new car
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Related Articles: