Joseph Paintsil donates jerseys to boyhood club Fadama Ajax

A photo of Joseph Paintsil's donation to Fadama Ajax

Source: Samuel Zigah, Contributor

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has made some donations to his boyhood club Fadama Ajax FC.

The KRC Genk player who is currently on holidays in Accra after returning from the camp of the Black Stars took some time to visit his boyhood club on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



He donated a set of jerseys, gloves, cones and footballs to the club where he started his playing career before moving to the youth team of Red Bull Ghana in 2014 and later Tema Youth FC.



Joseph Paintsil also shared some exciting moments with some of the youngsters in the club to help inspire them in the career they have chosen.



He did some training sessions with the team while sharing some basic tips with the young lads on how to take their game to the topmost level.



Paintsil was part of the Black Stars team who played Madagascar and Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and also featured in the Kirin Cup.

Having made his debut for the Black Stars in 2017, Joseph Paintsil has featured 4 times for Ghana and has scored 3 goals.





It feels good to be back at where it all started for me.Much love and respect to my people at Fadama Ajax FC.



Proud FADAMA BOY????????#JP pic.twitter.com/JRcW78LYw8 — Joseph Paintsil (@josephpaintsil_) June 15, 2022