Joseph Paintsil dreams of playing for Chelsea or Liverpool in England

Joseph Paintsil reveals he is a Chelsea fan
Michael Essien joins Chelsea from Lyon
Joseph Paintsil supports Chelsea because of Essien
Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil, prefers a move to the English Premier League to join either Chelsea or Liverpool.
The KRC Genk player who developed love for the two-time UEFA Champions League winners as a teenager because of Michael Essien wants to follow in the footsteps of the former Black Stars midfielder.
Joseph Paintsil didn't state why he would love to play for Liverpool, but for Chelsea, he made it clear that he was part of those who became supporters of the London-based club because of Michael Essien.
“I want to play for Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League. Of course, that is the team I have always dreamed to play which is Chelsea, I was a Chelsea fan when Michael Essien was playing for the club, and through him, I have also come to love Chelsea," he told Happy FM in an interview.
Michael Essien joined Chelsea in 2005 from Olympique Lyonnais after winning the Footballer of the Year Award in the French League the previous years.
Essien won the English Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, and the UEFA Champions League before leaving Chelsea in 2014 to join Italian giants AC Milan.
