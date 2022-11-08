Joseph Paintsil dropped from Black Stars squad for World Cup – Report

Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has reportedly been dropped from the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Joseph Paintsil has been in fine form this season for his club, Genk, in the Belgian Pro League.



This season, the winger has scored six league goals and provided five assists in 13 games.



According to sources close to the player's camp, Joseph Paintsil has been informed that he will not be included in the World Cup final squad.



Sports journalist Saddick Adams has also disclosed that efforts to get a member of the Black Stars technical team to confirm the player’s snub have proven futile.



He was informed that “we will know that when the squad is announced” if Paintsil is in the squad.



Ghanaian football fans have fallen in love with the performance of the former Tema Youth player, who has contributed much at the club level.

Joseph Paintsil was part of the Black Stars squad that helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below











JNA/BOG