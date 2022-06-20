0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Paintsil harbours dreams of playing for Chelsea or Liverpool

Joseph Paintsil 43.png Joseph Paintsil

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil has set sights on playing for either Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an amazing season with KRC Genk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists in 22 matches in the just ended season.

Paintsil has been part of the national team in recent times due to his outstanding performance for Genk.

In an interview, the former Tema Youth star reiterated his desire to play for Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League.

“I want to play for Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League. Of course, that is the team I have always dream to play which is Chelsea, I was a Chelsea fan when Michael Essien was playing for the club, through him I have also come to love Chelsea” he said.

Paintsil current contract with Genk will elapse in June 2023.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
Related Articles: