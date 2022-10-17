0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Paintsil makes injury return in Genk’s narrow win at OH Leuven

FfLyew9XoAA3 3z Joseph Paintsil

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil has recovered fully from the injury that saw him miss a number of games last month.

On Saturday, October 15, the talented winger was named in the KRC Genk matchday squad although he missed out on a place in the first eleven.

In the second half, the forward was introduced into the game in the 59th minute as he replaced Bilal El Khannous.

On his return to the team, Joseph Paintsil played well and helped his team to fight for the maximum three points.

Before his introduction though, a Paul Onuachu equalizer in the 16th minute of the first half had given KRC Genk the lead.

Although OH Leuven would play with a man advantage in the second half, the team could not get back into the game and had to settle for e defeat.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: