Joseph Paintsil on target as KRC Genk thump Mechelen at home

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil hit the back of the net and set up another on Friday when KRC Genk thrashed KV Mechelen in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Genk recorded an emphatic 4-2 victory at the Cegeka Arena to begin their UEFA Europa Conference League qualification on a bright note.

Colombia international defender Daniel Munoz scored the opening goal of the match in the 31st minute after being set up Japanese forward Junya Ito.

Mechelen drew level at the hour mark with a goal from midfielder Geoffrey Hairemans.

Paintsil was the provider for DR Congo forward Theo Bongonda who restored the lead for Genk in the 80th minute of the encounter.

The visitors responded again four minutes later defender Rob Schoofs got the equaliser.

Bongonda scored again after three minutes before Paintsil put the icing on the cake in stoppage time to ensure Genk claimed all three points of the match.

The 24-year-old Black Stars forward has netted 3 goals and provided 2 assists in24 appearances for Genk in the Belgian League this term.

