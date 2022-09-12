0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Paintsil over the moon after scoring his 4th league goal for Genk

Black Stars Winger, Joseph Paintsil Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil, was over the moon after scoring his 4th goal of the season for Genk as they defeated Royale Union SG by 2-1 in the Belgian Pro League.

Paintsil scored from a very difficult angle with a beautiful strike to make it 1-0 in the 15th minute to give his side the lead.

Minutes later, the Ghanaian was substituted after picking up an injury in the game.

Speaking in an interview after the game, the winger expressed his delight in scoring his fourth goal and disclosed why he pulled out of the game after 37 minutes on the pitch.

“I’m really happy that we had these three points. I knew it instantly: maybe one week is better than one month, so I needed to take the risk,” Paintsil said.

“I’m really happy that I had this goal for the club, myself and the family. Every offensive player needs a goal, and this opportunity came my way,” he added.

Royale Union got an equalizer through Loic Lapoussin, but substitute Mbwana Samatta scored very late in the additional time to secure the win.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward has four goals, one assist in seven Belgium Jupiler Pro League this season for Genk.

JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Related Articles: