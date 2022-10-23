0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Paintsil reacts to Genk’s away win over Royal Antwerp

Joseph Paintsil Of Ghana And KRC Genk Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil has reacted to KRC Genk’s away win over Royal Antwerp in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

The Black Stars winger started and lasted 75 minutes as his outfit cruised to a comfortable 3-1 win at the Bosuil stadion on Sunday afternoon.

Paintsil, who has been instrumental for the Belgian outfit this season was replaced by Mbwana Samatta.

The visitors opened the scoring after just 11 minutes through Bryan Heynen before Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu added the second goal in the 33rd minute.

The home team pulled one back through Vincent Janssen in the 42nd minute to make it 2-1.

After the break, Paul Onuachu scored his second goal of the match to seal a 3-1 win over Royal Antwerp.

In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the Ghana international has expressed his joy following his side's victory over their opponent.

“What a team display. Great shift guys, another 3 points on the road,” he tweeted.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: