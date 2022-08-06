0
Joseph Paintsil scores brace in Genk 4-2 win against Eupen

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has his first two goals of the season for Genk against Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Genk host Eupen in this round three fixture at the Cegeka Arena.

The 24-year-old scored the opening goal of the game in the third minute for Genk before adding a second six minutes later with a cool finish.

Smail Prevljak reduced the deficit for Eupen with his goal in the 32nd minute before Patrick Hrosovsky drew level for the away side in the 37th minute.

Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen who started the game for Eupen in post was withdrawn from the game after the halftime break.

Nurudeen conceded two goals in the first half and has been replaced by German goalkeeper Lennart Moser

Regan Charles Cook scored in the 59th minute to grab the third goal for Genk.

Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye got the winning goal for Genk late in injury time to secure the three points.

