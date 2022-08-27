0
Joseph Paintsil scores for Genk against RFC Seraing

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Joseph Paintsil scored again for KRC Genk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League away from home.

The 24-year-old scored his team's second goal in their 4-0 thrashing of RFC Seraing.

His powerful effort from the right side of the box struck the bottom left corner of the goal, putting the away team up 2-0 early in the second half.

Genk struck again to add to their two goals in six minutes, propelling them to the top of the league standings with 15 points after six games.

This season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, the former Tema Youth attacker has three goals and one assist in five games.

KRC Genk will face Sint-Truidense VV at home in their next Jupiler Pro League game.

