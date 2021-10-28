Joseph Paintsil scores in KRC Genk huge win over Saint Eloois in Belgian Cup

Joseph Paintsil was on target

On Wednesday, Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil scored for KRC Genk in their 6-0 win over lower-tier side Saint Eloois in the Belgian Cup.

The 23-year-old put up an impressive display as he helped his side cruise to a comfortable victory.



Genk opened the scoring courtesy of Ike Ugbo's strike in the 34th minute before Mexican defender Gerardo Arteaga made it 2-0 in three minutes to increase the lead.



Paintsil added his goal just a minute from recess with a fine finish.

Ugbo scored again in the 80th minute before Swiss midfielder Bastien Toma sealed the victory for Genk.



The Ghanaian has made eight appearances and scored two goals for KRC Genk across all competitions so far this season.