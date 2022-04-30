Joseph Paintsil scores, provides assist to help Genk to beat Mechelen 4-2

Joseph Painstil

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil was a super-sub for KRC Genk on Friday night as he scored and assisted a goal to propel the team to a resounding 4-2 win against Mechelen.

On the matchday of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, the Black Stars asset missed out on a starting role in the home game.



In the second half, Joseph Paintsil was introduced in the 69th minute to replace A. O. Mohammed.



Ten minutes after coming on, the pacey winger assisted Theo Bongonda to equalise for KRC Genk.

Later in added minutes of the second half, the in-form forward was presented with a fine opportunity and made no mistake as he buried his effort into the back of the net of Mechelen.



Thanks to his outstanding displays, KRC Genk won the game at the end of the 90 minutes to secure three big points.