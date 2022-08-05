6
Joseph Paul Amoah qualifies for the 200m final at the Commonwealth Games

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian athlete, Joseph Paul Amoah, has qualified for the final of the men's 200-metre race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after finishing third in Heat 3.

Joseph Paul Amoah finished second in the heats with a time of 20.51s sub-seconds to advance to the finals in the men’s 100m dash.

This becomes the second final appearance for Ghanaian athletes in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games after Benjamin Azamati made the cut for the 100m finals.

Paul Amoah will now be hoping to pick up a medal after his compatriot, Benjamin Azamati, failed to end the tournament with a medal.

Azamati finished 4th in the 100m race finals, thus missing out narrowly on the bronze medal.



