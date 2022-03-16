0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Wollacott assists goal to help Swindon Town defeat Sutton 2-1

Wollacott 1 Joseph Wollacott in action for is club

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Wollacott was key for his Swindon Town FC outfit on Tuesday evening when the side recorded a vital win over Sutton United in the English Football League Two.

The Black Stars goalkeeper has been in impressive form this season and as a result, has become pivotal for his club.

He started and played full throttle when Swindon Town hosted Sutton Town on matchday 37 of the English Football League Two,

After just 14 minutes into the first half, the goalkeeper sent a precise pass to Josh Davison as he initiated an attack.

Josh Davison after receiving the past made good use of the ball as he scored with a fantastic effort.

Although Joseph Mohammed Kizzi would pull parity for Sutton United in the 28th minute, a Harry Kirdy strike four minutes into the second half sealed a 2-1 win for Swindon Town.

At the end of the encounter, an impressive display from goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott earned him high marks.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bagbin should not have sent Kofi Attor to represent him – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Franklin Cudjoe calls on fair-minded Ghanaians to speak up on rising fuel prices
'I will advise myself' - Judge warns prosecution
Why use Jubilee House Facebook page to project Otchere-Darko? - Sam George asks
Sulley Muntari on GH¢1 monthly salary at Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe
Former Asante Kotoko player Samuel Inkoom begins training with Hearts of Oak
Are the Black Stars players ghosts? - Songo quizzes GFA over delay of Black Stars squad release
Ashaiman court remands Barker-vormawor again
People & Places: Revelations about the baboons, snakes and other animals at Shai Hills
Asokore - Senchi residents scrape stones from newly constructed road
Related Articles: