Joshua Agyemang hopeful Medeama will bounce back from Berekum Chelsea loss

Medeama WAFA 610x400 Medeama lost to Berekum Chelsea

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama striker Joshua Agyemang is confident the side will recover from their latest setback following a 1-0 defeat at Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

Prince Anane’s sublime rocket with five minutes left on the clock separated the two sides and broke the hearts of our traveling fans as the team suffered their first defeat of the season.

The two-time FA Cup champions put a spirited performance at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park but it was not enough as they lost on the road.

"We gave it our all today but we lost at the end of the day. We played well but sometimes these things can happen in football," Agyemang said.

"We are disappointed clearly but we’ll go back to the drawing board, correct the mistakes and move on. We are very strong and committed to each other to ensure we make our fans happy."

Medeama will host Aduana Stars on match week four of Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

