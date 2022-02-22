Journalist narrates how soldier man demanded GH₵10 bribe from him at Hearts vs Kotoko match

Listowell says he was only allowed to enter after he paid the money to the officer

Listowell Mensah, a journalist with the Angel Broadcasting Network has alleged that an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces extorted money from him before granting him entry to the Accra Sports Stadium for the Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.



Listowell Mensah recounts that despite reaching the main gate an hour before the game, he was only allowed entry into the stadium after the first half.



His access to the stadium came at the cost of some GH₵10 he had to pay to one of the military officers on duty.



“I’ve some experiences at the stadium. I remember the 2-1 game, I stood at the gate for the first forty-five minutes. I pleaded with the officers that I was a journalist but no one listened. Eventually, the military officer took GH₵10 from me before allowing me to enter. I only watched the second half.

“I will never lie. I came to the main gate to plead with the officers that the press entrance has been closed down so they should allow me use the main gate. I showed them my accreditation but he said no. I was standing there when he brought a ticket and asked that I buy one if I want to enter. So I paid and went inside to watch the second half,” he said.



Listowell’s experience comes on the back of what many have termed to be abuse of spectators at the match between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko played on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Jerome Otchere, a renowned journalist alleged some media personnel were brutalized by security officials at the game.



Videos from the game indicate there were some challenges with regards security arrangement and Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif had to intervene to prevent what could have been a collision between agitated fans and security officers.



On the pitch, the two team displayed great football with neither side bagging a win.