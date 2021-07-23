Journalist turns down GFA's 'unofficial' invite to help in match-fixing probe

Sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku

Sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, has stated that he will not lend a hand in Ghana Football Association's investigation on recent match-fixing allegations due to the fact that he was not officially invited.

In recent days, match-fixing allegations involving Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies have been in the spotlight with investigations set to take place.



Poku, in an interview on Kumasi-based Kessben FM's sports program, revealed that some officials of the GFA had mentioned him publicly as part of the investigation committee.



However, he was not officially invited to carry out such a task.

"No one has officially invited me. I have heard my name on-air and I feel it's a very bad thing to do from the GFA. They have even put me in a way of harm by tagging me to help investigate the match-fixing allegations."



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League ended over the last weekend with Accra Hearts of Oak taking home the crown.