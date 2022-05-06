Journalists are involved in match-fixing - Abdul Salam alleges

New Edubiase owner, Abdul Salam Yakubu

GFA to reward GH₵50,000 to match-fixing whistle-blowers - Reports

Clean up the mess and investors will come running - Sam George tells GFA



GFA sign broadcast deal with StarTimes



Ghanaian football administrator, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has said journalists should be included when talking about persons who orchestrate fixed matches in the Ghana Premier League.



Abdul Salam alleged that some journalists are hugely involved in match-fixing in an attempt to satisfy their interests.



Speaking on Angel TV, the New Edubease owner not only accused journalists of such an act but also some unnamed government officials who happen to be affiliated with certain clubs.



"I know some governmental people who have manipulated matches for some teams. So if they all want to make the game attractive, we should all come together and do the right thing..."

Abdul Salam continued that match manipulation has become a canker in Ghana football.



"Now we use our league for gambling, today I saw a story that the GFA president says he will reward match-fixing whistleblowers GH₵50,000. That is where our football has reached, we gamble with our football. We are not even ashamed, including some of the media personnel who have an interest in it. Some Journalists will call and try to manipulate matches with you. So many of them...



"I'm a club owner so I know what am saying. And even there are some government officials who lobby in the interest of their clubs. We know government officials who are paying money to get qualification slots for their clubs. I am a club owner and am a preview to such things. So if we want to improve our football, the media, club owners, and the government, should all do the right things," he said.



His assertion comes as a reaction to MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George's advise to the GFA that the body should deal with the 'mess' in the league in order to make it attractive to investors.



“The FA should not be calling for investors into the league. They need to clean up the mess in the league and the investment will automatically come. How do I invest in a league where referees are substandard and match-fixing is rife?”Sam George said on Angel TV.



At the moment, the Ghana FA has two notable sponsors for the Ghana Premier League, which include broadcast right holders, StarTimes and Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO), who are the official sponsors of man-of-the-match as well as Coach and Player of the month.

With regards to the growing match-fixing allegations, the GFA have reportedly promised to reward GH₵50,000 to whistle-blowers.



The initiative adopted by the FA is said to fight match-fixing and betting issues in the Ghana Premier League.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







