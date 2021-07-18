Journalists complaining about unpaid salaries at Kotoko haven't been paid for months - Kotoko CEO

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer , Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer , Nana Yaw Amponsah has been heavily criticized by a section of the media who think he has not done as much as he promised for the club.

The young football administrator was handed the Kotoko hot seat last year by the board of directors of the club for three years.



Since taking over the club, they have been saddled with countless judgement debts from former players and coaches alike.



Speaking in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, the Kotoko CEO took a swipe at the journalist who have been critical of his regime.



He says that surprisingly most of the journalist criticizing his management when they claim Kotoko players have not bee paid are also owed several monthly salaries arrears but they manage to get a voice to lash him.

"The only club that gets a lot of media bashes when owing players is Kotoko," he told Happy FM.



"Ironically, most of these media guys haven't been paid for months," he added.



Asante Kotoko will wrap up the season with a home fixture against Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium and will be hoping they can end the season with the MTN FA Cup trophy.