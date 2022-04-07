Journeyman KP Boateng gears up to finally hang boots

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Black Stars attacker, Kevin-Prince Boateng is preparing to retire from active football at the end of the 2021/22 football season, footballghana has learned.

The German-born forward started his career at Hertha Berlin and has since played for a number of clubs in Europe including giants AC Milan as well as FC Barcelona.



Last summer, KP Boateng in an emotional turn of events made a return to Germany from Italy where he rejoined boyhood club Hertha Berlin.



Although things have not gone as planned due to many injury setbacks, he has played a number of roles including helping the young players at the club.



Ahead of the climax of the ongoing season, sources in Germany say it is becoming clearer by the day that KP Boateng will finally retire from football at the end of the campaign.