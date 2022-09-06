Jubilations on social media as Ati Zigi is finally dropped from Ghana squad

Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi

Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi exclusion from Black Stars latest squad has brought excitement to some Ghanaian football fans on social media.

Lawrence Ati Zigi has been a constant member of the Black Stars after making his debut for the national team in 2018. Since the AFCON 2021, the goalkeeper has never missed any Black Stars call-up.



The St. Gallen goalkeeper has however not enjoyed a good string of matches in the Black Stars with 9 appearances from 38 call-ups.



With Ati-Zigi in the goal post, the Black Stars have won 1, drawn 3, lost 5 matches and conceded 14 goals out of 9 games.



After conceding 4 goals in the Kirin tournament against Japan, Ati-Zigi’s place in the Black Stars became a matter of discussion for football fans who felt the goalkeeper is substandard.



In the new Black Stars call-up, coach Otto Addo chose to snub the St. Gallen goalkeeper and opt for Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott and Manaf Nurudeen.



The Black Stars friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua have been set for September 23rd and 27th.

Here are some posts on social media after Ati-Zigi missed Ghana’s call-up.





At long last there’s no ati Zigi ! Bring him nka mo b3 te! — Kotoko_In_My_DNA????⚪️☮️ (@Nana_Bamfi) September 6, 2022

Ati Zigi ow ???????? https://t.co/JWcS3KNhnw — Joachim Kennedy (@joachim_kennedy) September 6, 2022

No AtiZigi ???????????????? finally. Tears in my fxcken eyes — Waddle Komla Selasi Dogbey ???? (@togbe_waddle_) September 6, 2022

Finally Atizigi is no more in …. Blackstars for gold ???????????? — King???? AJ ???? (@Perrysarkcess3) September 6, 2022

Finally, finally Atizigi is out tg ???????????? — Leo De-Graft???????????????? (@LeoDegraft) September 6, 2022

Don't do Ati Zigi like that now. Anyway cool squad! Would've loved to see Abdul Samed and Pfeiffer inclusion though. — S. (@sofoibrahim) September 6, 2022

Squad nny3 bad dierr. So far as Ati Basket Zigi wasn’t given a call up dierr I’m okay but where’s Joseph Paintsil? Schlupp also has been quite impressive recently, he deserves a call up????????‍♂️. Hope Inaki settles in quickly and supplies us with some goals???? pic.twitter.com/dHYm8GJ9oK — Gaddy (@favoriteGaddy) September 6, 2022

No ati zigi ???? https://t.co/XKIafl6Xmy — Oscar De Rio (@_____oscarderio) September 6, 2022

Blackstars squad is out



But there’s no Atizigi pic.twitter.com/GTc2pjmjYE — Kotoko_In_My_DNA????⚪️☮️ (@Nana_Bamfi) September 6, 2022







good squad



particularly pleasing to see Ati Zigi dropped



still no space for Ashimeru or Schlupp



and Joseph Paintsil has had a good start to the season and had to be in the team https://t.co/oAe4ax3JLO — Ɔdadeɛ Eli Mev (@healmev) September 6, 2022

It's only Brendan Rogers who sees Ward as a world class keeper to start him every game in the PL. Akoa no asaa ruff. Ati Zigi sef is better. — ????Emmanuel Garbrah???????? (@eagleyez7) September 4, 2022

Bad aspect is they axed your Ati Zigi????? — Kotoko_In_My_DNA????⚪️☮️ (@Nana_Bamfi) September 6, 2022

JNA/KPE