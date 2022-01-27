Jubilations on social media over Milovan Rajevac’s sacking

Milovan Rajevac supervised Ghana's worst ever performance in 2021 AFCON

Some Ghanaians on social media have responded happily to the decision by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to part ways with Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac.



This follows Ghana’s worst ever Africa Cup of Nations campaign which saw the Black Stars exit the group stages of the 2021 edition without winning a single game.



According to the GFA, the decision to sack Milovan Rajevac follows the receipt of the technical report from the coach, the medical report, and the report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.

“The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted,” part of the statement read.



This was contained in a January 26, 2022, statement issued by the GFA, which stated that the said decision had been taken by the Executive Council.



The decision of the GFA to part ways with Milovan Rajevac and his technical team has been well received by Ghanaians on social media as some stated that it had been long overdue.



