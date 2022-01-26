Judgement day for Milovan Rajevac as GFA Executive Council meet over AFCON performance

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

The future of coach Milovan Rajevac will be the main issue on the table when the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association hold their first meeting after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 26, 2021.



The FA on Monday, December 24, 2021 announced that it was going to meet and review the performance of the Black Stars at the 33rd edition of the AFCON.



The review follows the submission of tournament report to the FA by Milovan Rajevac.

Among the things the FA will be considering is a recommendation of dismissal of Milovan Rajevac by the Minister of Youth and Sports.



The Minister has per GhanaWeb sources disclosed to the FA that Milovan Rajevac should be given the sack for the team’s poor showing in Cameroon.



The Ministry in a letter to the FA after a meeting on Friday, February 21, 202o instructed the association to review the performance of the Milovan Rajevac.



The Ministry did not hide its disappointment in Milovan Rajevac for supervising Ghana worst AFCON.



The statement said that ““the Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana has lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success. The Ministry therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars technical team led by the head coach Milovan Rajevac.” A section of the press release read.

The Ministry in the release went on to order the GFA to dissolve the Black Stars Management Committee.



“Following the emergency meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with his mandate asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee”. It read.



Ghana exited the preliminary round of the 2021 AFCON after losing to Morocco and Comoros and drawing with Gabon in Group C.