'Juju' allegations fly as Kadiogo FC kick out Asante Kotoko from CAF Champions League

The inquest into Asante Kotoko’s shocking exit from the CAF Champions League is already in full swing with accusing fingers being pointed at players, coach, CEO, management, board, and all stakeholders concerned with the club.

A 3-1 shootout defeat to Burkinabe side Kadiogo FC on Sunday, September 19, 2022 has sparked the fury of the club’s fans demanding the heads of almost everyone.



As the lamentation continues, ace journalist, Collins Atta Poku has made interesting allegations about how Kadiogo players and officials sprinkled some substance on the pitch before the game commenced.



Atta Poku believes that the act by the away side played a role in how Kotoko lost the game that was played at the Baba Yara Stadium.



“The away team came in first. And some way some how were allowed to sprinkle whatever they had at Baba Yara. You can believe in Science but on the day when the club needed its Spirit so much, it deserted them. Science can't explain how heavy and leggy the boys in Red were. Cheers”, he shared on Twitter.



Fans of the club were enraged by the result and pelted their team bus with sachet water and chased them out of the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the game, Kadiogo equalized on aggregate with a stunning free-kick in the first few minutes.



The visitors held on to the lead until the final seconds to force a penalty shootout, which they won. After advancing, the Burkinabe team will face AS Vita Club in a playoff for a place in the group stage.



