4
Menu
Sports

'Juju' allegations fly as Kadiogo FC kick out Asante Kotoko from CAF Champions League

Kotoko Kadiogo Scoreline.jpeg Kotoko were defeated on penalties

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The inquest into Asante Kotoko’s shocking exit from the CAF Champions League is already in full swing with accusing fingers being pointed at players, coach, CEO, management, board, and all stakeholders concerned with the club.

A 3-1 shootout defeat to Burkinabe side Kadiogo FC on Sunday, September 19, 2022 has sparked the fury of the club’s fans demanding the heads of almost everyone.

As the lamentation continues, ace journalist, Collins Atta Poku has made interesting allegations about how Kadiogo players and officials sprinkled some substance on the pitch before the game commenced.

Atta Poku believes that the act by the away side played a role in how Kotoko lost the game that was played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“The away team came in first. And some way some how were allowed to sprinkle whatever they had at Baba Yara. You can believe in Science but on the day when the club needed its Spirit so much, it deserted them. Science can't explain how heavy and leggy the boys in Red were. Cheers”, he shared on Twitter.

Fans of the club were enraged by the result and pelted their team bus with sachet water and chased them out of the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the game, Kadiogo equalized on aggregate with a stunning free-kick in the first few minutes.

The visitors held on to the lead until the final seconds to force a penalty shootout, which they won. After advancing, the Burkinabe team will face AS Vita Club in a playoff for a place in the group stage.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo
Related Articles: