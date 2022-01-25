Juju allegations hit Black Stars players after AFCON fiasco

Sports Ministry shows displeasure in Milovan Rajevac after AFCON exit

GFA Exco to discuss Milovan Rejavac's future on Wednesday



Ghana bow out of AFCON 2021 at group stage



Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations journey ended at the group stage after a defeat to Comoros handed the Black Stars an early exit.



The talking point after the disappointing exit has been the use of black magic among some players at the team's camp.



A report by Kessben FM reveals that some players had 'mallams’ visiting their rooms a day before a match. Following such activities, some players have threatened not to honor their next Black Stars call-up.



After Ghana's elimination from the AFCON, the Ministry of Youth and Sport called for a 'straight and forward' meeting with the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

According to Kessben FM, the ministry asked about why Ghanaian players abroad rejected an invitation to play for Ghana at the AFCON.



The response as per the report was that some players were scared of the supposed spiritual machinations that occur in the Black Stars.



Nonetheless, the Sports Ministry after the meeting on Friday, January 21, 2022 released a statement citing that the capacity of the technical team of the Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac should be reviewed after the poor performance.



At the moment, the GFA Executive Council is set to hold emergency meetings on Wednesday, January 25, 2022, to discuss the Black Stars performance and other matters.



Watch the report via the video below at 1 hour 42 minutes



