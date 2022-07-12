Juju exists in football - Jerry Akaminko

Akaminko eyes GPL comeback
Akaminko not retired
Akaminko misses 2014 World Cup
Former Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko believes the phenomenon of voodooism popularly known as juju exists in football.
The player disclosed that although he does not engage in consulting fetish priests he is confident the works of voodooism affect football.
According to him, he is yet to meet any player who uses juju or can openly profess their use of black magic.
Jerry Akaminko who missed Ghana’s 2014 World Cup after he got injured in a match, stated that people engaged in juju perform their works secretly.
“Whatever has a name exists. I’m not sure I know anyone who has done that. Even if the person has done such a thing, they won’t tell you. There is no one who will do it plain, they will do it secretly,” Akaminko said in his interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.
Jerry Akaminko was left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2014 World Cup after he got injured in a friendly match against the Netherlands.
- GFA must allow former players to get close to the Black Stars - Laryea Kingson
- Otto Addo believes new Black Stars players will succeed
- Five players who played for Ghana at the World Cup that you might have forgotten about
- The story of how Black Stars players threatened to boycott football match over bonuses in 1951
- Otto Addo breaks silence on arrival of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey others to Black Stars
- Read all related articles