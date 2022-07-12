Juju exists in football - Jerry Akaminko

Defender Jerry Akaminko

Former Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko believes the phenomenon of voodooism popularly known as juju exists in football.



The player disclosed that although he does not engage in consulting fetish priests he is confident the works of voodooism affect football.

According to him, he is yet to meet any player who uses juju or can openly profess their use of black magic.



Jerry Akaminko who missed Ghana’s 2014 World Cup after he got injured in a match, stated that people engaged in juju perform their works secretly.



“Whatever has a name exists. I’m not sure I know anyone who has done that. Even if the person has done such a thing, they won’t tell you. There is no one who will do it plain, they will do it secretly,” Akaminko said in his interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Jerry Akaminko was left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2014 World Cup after he got injured in a friendly match against the Netherlands.