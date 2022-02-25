Juju in Black Stars: Stephen Appiah rejected advice not to wear number 10 jersey - Randy Abbey

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah retires from football

Black Stars hit with juju allegations



Randy Abbey rubbishes juju report in Black Stars camp



Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah was counselled against wearing the number ten jersey, Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association has revealed.



The former Communications Director of the GFA disclosed on his Good Morning Ghana show that Stephen Appiah was advised not to wear the jersey due to fears of the number being jinxed.



He disclosed that Appiah paid no heed to the caution and went on to perform in the game, bagging a brace.



“The first time Stephen Appiah wore the number 10 jersey was against South Africa in Kumasi. He was advised by people not to wear for some of the reasons. He defied it and scored two goals in that game. He wore the jersey till he retired,” he noted.

Randy Abbey and his guests were discussing the alleged practise of juju in the camp of the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Randy who denied knowledge of any such activities in the Stars camp recommended the services of a psychologist to work on the players.



“There is also the need for some psychological help because even if you think its unfounded, it is also a belief that has been developed,” he said.



Conversations in the aftermath of the 2021 AFCON have focused the perceive use of voodooism by players of the Black Stars.



It has been alleged some players of the team, engaged in the act during the tournament and caused issues to others.



Rumors have it that certain players spoke to then coach Milovan Rajevac about the situation and threatened to leave camp.