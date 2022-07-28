0
July edition of Ghana Swimming League set for Saturday

Ghana Swimming League Clubs.jpeg The event will start at 8am

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Swimming clubs across the country will converge at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, July 29 for this month’s edition of the Ghana Swimming League.

The monthly event brings together the best of swimmers and swimming groups from the length and breadth of the country to compete for medals and honor.

The swimming league which currently boasts of ten swimming clubs was birthed with the aim of serving as preparatory grounds for Ghanaian swimmers ahead of major competitions.

The July edition of the competition is expected to be exciting and keenly contested as most swimmers will be looking to improve their records ahead of international events.

According to organizers, the July edition will be the biggest so far with measures put in place to ensure optimum entertainment and excitement.

It is the belief of the organizers that the monthly event will help Ghanaian swimmers better their craft and soon compete for laurels at the international stage.

