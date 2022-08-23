Junior Agogo's relative pens emotional memorial message to mark three years of his demise

Late Black Stars forward Manuel Junior Agogo,

Nana Yaa, a cousin of late Black Stars forward, Manuel Junior Agogo, has written an emotional message to mark three years since his brother's death.

Nana Yaa took to Instagram to remember the beautiful moments she shared with his brother while he was still alive and wrote a message in loving memory of her beloved Agogo.



The musician via the handle Nanayaalive wrote: "Eiii Junior! So I won’t hear you call me Yaa Nana, sing and dance with you, or cook your favorite Ghanian food for you anymore? ????????it’s 3yrs today since your passing. It’s so hard seeing these videos and pictures of you and knowing you’re not amongst the living anymore. I know you’re in a better place but it hurts so danm much. It’s not fare. We miss you #Juuju Keep resting in peace Cous #champ #supperstar #9 #agogo #theladiesman you’re always in our hearts. #yourethegrestest.We love you"



Agogo passed away on August 22, 2019, in a London hospital at the age of 40 after suffering from a stroke in 2015.

The best memory of Agogo in the national colours is his performance in the 2008 AFCON hosted in Ghana. He scored the match-winner against Nigeria to send Ghana to the semi-finals.





