Jurgen Klopp trends on social media after 'little AFCON' comment

Jurgen Klopp labels AFCON as 'little tournament'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been in the trends on social media since his side’s 2-0 win over Porto in the UEFA Champions League.



The German trainer is not in the trends for Liverpool's splendid performance that resulted in the win but rather a clash with an African journalist at the post-match over 'a little AFCON' comment in a presser last Saturday.



Klopp tagged the AFCON as a 'little tournament' while talking about international competition that will occupy some players in the early part of 2022 despite no international break until March.



Nigerian journalist, Ojora Babatunde demanded that Klopp apologise for his 'racist' comment during the Liverpool-Porto post match. However, the German gaffer stood by his words.

“I didn’t mean it like that. I don’t know why you understand it like that.



“It’s not even close to the idea in my mind that I want to talk about AFCON as a little tournament, or the continent of Africa like a little continent, not at all.



“What I meant is, because people said, and if you watch the full press conference, if you wanted to understand it in the right way you could have understood it in the right way. I said ‘there’s no international break anymore until March’ and I said: ‘Oh and there’s a little tournament in January,’ and I didn’t mean a little tournament, just like you say it when there’s still a tournament. It’s ironic. There’s still a tournament. A big one. We lose our best players to the Africa Cup of Nations." Klopp said as quoted by SkySports.



Some Africans on Twitter have divided views on the manager's initial comment and the response.



Here are some reactions

Poor journalism ,u rather owe klopp an apology I mean c'mon what's this,I'm absolutely disappointed which such poor journalism exhibited on a global stage — ???????? (@jeromek699) November 25, 2021

People wanna get mad at Klopp for no reason because they refuse to comprehend simple English???? — Kojo Soldot ???????????????? (@Slim_Kojo) November 25, 2021

As an honest board member of Liverpool, I must say Klopp's comment were disgusting. Hence, he should be sent on loan to Barca. We don't condone disrespect — Edem???? (@klassiq_josh) November 25, 2021

We seek sympathy too much and I think it’s sometimes unnecessary. It’s a thind with my continent and other groups of people who feel disadvantaged in society. It’s quite obvious that the “little” Klopp said was in reference to the duration of the tournament. — Glover (@jan_g_lover) November 25, 2021

The comment by Klopp and the reaction from some people just shows some of you just angry without really understanding anything. — Amoa (@kkweks) November 25, 2021

We know what these Europeans think about the AFCON. So it's not out of place for the journalist to ask for clarification and klopp should've apologized. Smh — Kobe. (@Bra_Kobe) November 25, 2021

Jurgen Klopp owes Africa an apology cos his statement is an abusive to the Afcon tournament and Africa continent as a whole. Describing our prestigious tournament as 'Little tournament', come on Klopp.



This is absolutely gibberish. — Asiedu (@leitekaka459) November 25, 2021

Klopp felt his star players in Salah and Mane aren’t going to be available in January, that’s why he called the tournament “little”. — Titi (@SikaTonton) November 25, 2021

Those African journalists should rather attack their fellow/both journalists for saying THERE'S NO TOURNAMENT until March mean while there's AFCON. Klopp was only trying to correct that (even tho he said "there's a little tournament in January") https://t.co/Zv9DScNmRk — Pray (@Garri_Soakings) November 25, 2021

Wow, misconstrued journo. The guy dey explain sef he's still adamant to understand why Klopp said what he said. https://t.co/UUcq1qbKUA — Sweetie TV on YouTube (@andersonbaiden) November 25, 2021

And Klopp didn’t apologize. That’s low. When you misspeak and your attention is drawn to it you do the honorable thing. To rationalize it and it still didn’t make sense is even worse. He doesn’t respect AFCON. Simple as that. — SPORTS ON STARR (@francis_abban) November 25, 2021

Boss please did Klopp say "little/small matter" or "little tournament". Because what you have displayed there talks about little matter. — Patrick Osei Bonsu (@Rab348) November 25, 2021

This question implies that there’ll be minimal disruption to Klopp’s preparations for the rest of the season seeing as there’s no international break till March (at least for Europeans).



Klopp began his response by reminding the journalist that there’s the AFCON in January… — MO???? (@pompiido_) November 25, 2021

@ThatBlaq maybe klopp would have apologize if the journalist was not sounding confrontational, listening to him he sounded like he was instructing klopp to apologize which could offend any person especially when you have no intentions of doing what you are being accused of — champions (@kojotee2) November 25, 2021