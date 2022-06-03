1
Just mentioning Stephen Appiah's name opens closed doors in Turkey- Attamah Larweh

Stephen Appiah Atl Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephen Appiah joins Fenerbahce from Juventus

Attamah Larweh says Stephen Appiah is the most popular Ghanaian in Turkey

Attamah Larweh reveals Ghanaians benefiting from Stephen Appiah's good name in Turkey

Defender, Attamah Larweh, has revealed that Ghanaians in Turkey are benefiting immensely from the good name of former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah.

According to Attamah Larweh, the former Juventus midfielder is the most popular Ghanaian name in Turkey, and just mentioning his name brings you help in the eastern country.

Stephen Appiah spent three years in the Turkish Super Lig from 2005 to 2008 with giants Fenerbahce and won the league and the Super Cup.

"Stephen Appiah is the most popular Ghanaian player in Turkey. His name continues to reign in the country because of what he did with Fenerbahçe.

"Appiah’s name is helping a lot of Ghanaians in Turkey, the moment you voice out your nationality as a Ghanaian, they start liking you," Larweh told Angel TV.

Meanwhile, Larweh finished the season with a runners-up medal in the Turkish Cup after Kayserispor were defeated by Sivasspor.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
