Justice Blay declares Kotoko as GPL winners ahead of Hearts showdown

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay, has said emphatically that the Porcupines have won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Blay believes the club will have little to do to put the league to bed with regards to the team's schedule for the second round.



Speaking at the post-match of Kotoko's 3-1 win over Accra Lions last Saturday, February 12, 2022, he pleaded with the fans to fill the required 25% stadium capacity.

“I will plead with the fans to come to the stadium in their numbers to support us. We’ve already won the league and looking at the games ahead of us, it is the supporters who can help us win” he said.



Asante Kotoko will play Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in an outstanding GPL week 7 fixture to conclude the first round.



Afterwards, the team will begin the second half of the season at home against Dreams FC, then a trip to Bechem to face Bechem United before hosting Bibiani Gold Stars and then wrap up their first five matches of the second round in an away fixture against Eleven Wonders.



Kotoko at the moment, lead the table with 36 points, 6 points above second place Bechem.



Therefore a win over Hearts of Oak widens the gap to 9 points difference.