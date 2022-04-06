Justice Blay gives me options on the field - Kotoko coach

Coach Prosper Nartey with star man Justice Blay

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum has sang the praises of midfielder Justice Blay following his impressive form in their match day 23 clash against King Faisal.

The former Medeama man who sustained a long term injury last season whiles at the Tarkwa based side has made a slow start to his second Kotoko stint but on Sunday he reminded everyone of his talents.



Asante Kotoko won the game 1-0 after a free kick was expertly converted by left back Ibrahim Imoro to hand the porcupine warriors revenge over their neighbours.



According to the Kotoko coach, Blay gives him a lot of options on the pitch and is happing he is improving after struggling initially.



"It is a clear indication that Blay is a multi functional player; he can play in several positions as a centre back, as a defensive midfielder and as offensive midfielder.

"So he gives me options on the field like that of Mudasiru and Sherif Mohammed, these players also give me options in the middle of the pitch," Narteh stated on StarTimes after the game.



"I am happy for him. He has not had a good time since joining us, probably coming in late and he is yet to pick it to the game model, but then today playing him as a centre back having the confidence in him and him proving himself that he is capable of doing it, I am happy for him and I am happy for my team, Asante Kotoko too."



Kotoko will next play against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.