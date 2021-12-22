Justice Blay ready to rejoin Kotoko

Medeama midfielder, Justice Blay

Justice Blay, the defensive midfielder of the Medeama Sporting Club is eyeing a return to Asante Kotoko.

The 29-year-old has one month to end his current contract with the Tarkwa based club and has declared his desire not to renew the contract but rather, rejoin the Porcupine warriors, where he was on loan before the last season.



Speaking to the GNA Sports in an interview in Kumasi, Blay said he was keen on returning to Kumasi to join Kotoko in the next transfer window.



He said he was waiting for the opening of the January 2022 transfer window to open for him to join the Porcupine Warriors to continue with the season.



Blay would be a free agent from January 18, 2022, when his contract with Medeama ends.

Though the Tarkwa base giants are keen on extending his stay at the gold city by proposing a mouth-watering contract deal, Blay is ready to play for Asante Kotoko, which had shown great interest in his return since the end of his loan contract.



The defensive midfielder said he had agreed on personal terms with Kotoko and was ready and willing to serve the club again on his return.



He assured the porcupine family that he would work hard on his second coming to ensure that the team won this year’s league title.



Blay before his injury, was in great form in the 2020-21 season for Medeama, featuring in 16 games, netting three goals in the process before picking up the injury against Legon Cities in Tarkwa, which kept him out of the rest of the just-ended season.