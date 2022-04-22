0
Justice Blay ruled out of for the remainder of the season with a knee injury

Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Justice Blay has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a knee surgery he has undergone, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The workaholic midfielder underwent a successful surgery on his damaged knee and that has seen his 2021-22 campaign come to an end as he is going to miss the remainder of the season.

Blay went under the knife to correct his knee injury on Wednesday and his expected date of returning to action is in the next two to three months.

The Black Stars B player sustained the horrible knee injury at training when the club was preparing to face bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League matchday 24..

Blay rejoined the Porcupine Warriors for free in the second transfer window where he signed a two-year contract after leaving Medeama SC when his contract run out.

He has since made 7 appearances in the Redshirt in the Ghanaian league.

