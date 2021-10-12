Justice Blay to Asante Kotoko is almost done - Medeama PRO

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay

Medeama have agreed in principle to transfer midfielder Justice Blay to Asante Kotoko, according to club's spokesperson Patrick Akoto.

But the Porcupine Warriors face competition from some foreign clubs for the Ghana international.



In August, it was reported that Young Africans were interested in signing Blay alongside side teammate Rashid Nortey.



''The transfer of Justice Blay to Asante Kotoko is almost done,'' Akoto said on Oyerepa FM/TV.

''In principle, both parties have agreed but yet to put pen on paper.



''The only thing left now is something like the payment terms, whether to pay in full or tranches.''



Blay suffered an injury which kept him out of action in the second half of the season but should be available before the start of the new season.