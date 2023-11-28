Justice Ollennu Committee report in light of Ghana's new import restriction bill

Korsi Dzokoto is the author

Ghana's proposed Import Restriction Bill, currently under consideration in Parliament, prompts a critical examination of the historical context provided by the Justice Ollennu Committee Report of 1967. In the annals of Ghana's trade history, the Justice Ollennu Committee Report of 1967 stands as a crucial reference point.

The committee was tasked with investigating corruption and malpractices related to import licenses. The findings highlighted a system susceptible to misuse, with individuals exploiting import licenses for personal gain.



The committee's recommendations, echoing through time, emphasized the need for reform and transparency in import licensing. The lessons from this historical report should serve as a cautionary tale in the current debate. Transparent and accountable import licensing mechanisms are crucial to ensuring that the mistakes of the past are not repeated, fostering an environment conducive to fair trade and economic development.



After more than five decades since the release of the Justice Ollennu Committee Report, it is disconcerting to witness a potential regression towards a system that had previously been deemed unsustainable. The committee's findings, back in 1967, underscored the flaws in Ghana's import licensing system, emphasizing the need for reform and transparency. Given this historical context, the current proposal to restrict imports raises questions about the nation's commitment to the lessons learned and progress made over the years.



Reverting to a system that was once labelled as outmoded and prone to corruption is, unequivocally, unacceptable. The Justice Ollennu Committee's recommendations were aimed at modernizing trade practices, fostering transparency, and preventing rent-seeking behaviours.



To entertain the possibility of returning to a similar system not only contradicts the historical lessons but also poses a risk to fair trade practices and the integrity of Ghana's economic landscape.



1. Transparency and Accountability:



• Justice Ollennu Committee: The 1967 report emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in import licensing to prevent corruption and rent-seeking.

• New Import Restriction Bill: The current bill should be evaluated for its commitment to transparency, ensuring that the issuance of import licenses is conducted in an accountable and corruption-free manner.



2. Non-Discrimination and Fair Practices:



• Justice Ollennu Committee: The Committee highlighted the importance of non-discrimination and fair practices in the issuance of import licenses.



• New Import Restriction Bill: It is essential to scrutinize the bill to ensure that it adheres to non-discriminatory principles and fosters fair competition among importers.



3. Lessons from History:



• Justice Ollennu Committee: The historical report serves as a cautionary tale, illustrating the negative consequences of a flawed import licensing system.



• New Import Restriction Bill: The government should draw lessons from history to avoid repeating mistakes and ensure that the proposed import restrictions align with international best practices.

4. Public Dialogue and Stakeholder Engagement:



• Justice Ollennu Committee: Public engagement was not as prominent in 1967, and the current discourse emphasizes the importance of involving stakeholders in decision-making.



• New Import Restriction Bill: The government's approach to public dialogue and stakeholder engagement should reflect a commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and responsiveness to diverse perspectives.



5. Balancing Local Production and International Trade Obligations:



• Justice Ollennu Committee: The 1967 report did not explicitly focus on balancing local production with international trade obligations.



• New Import Restriction Bill: In light of WTO principles, the new bill should be evaluated to ensure that it strikes a balance between fostering local production and adhering to Ghana's international trade commitments.



6. Economic Development and Local Capacity:

• Justice Ollennu Committee: Economic development was a key consideration, but the report did not delve deeply into the capacity of local industries to meet demand.



• New Import Restriction Bill: The current bill necessitates a comprehensive assessment of local production capacity to avoid potential negative consequences such as scarcity and inflated prices.



7. Innovation and Adaptability:



• Justice Ollennu Committee: The 1967 report did not explicitly address the need for innovative and adaptable trade policies.



• New Import Restriction Bill: Given the dynamic global economic landscape, the new bill should demonstrate a capacity for innovation and adaptability to evolving trade conditions.



8. Periodic Review and Evaluation:



• Justice Ollennu Committee: The report did not emphasize the need for periodic reviews of trade policies.

• New Import Restriction Bill: Incorporating mechanisms for periodic reviews can ensure that the import restrictions remain aligned with evolving economic conditions and international trade standards.



In summary, the Justice Ollennu Committee Report provides a historical foundation for assessing Ghana's new Import Restriction Bill.



While the historical report emphasized transparency and fair practices, the current bill must be scrutinized for its commitment to these principles, as well as its adaptability to contemporary economic challenges and adherence to international trade obligations.



Public dialogue and stakeholder engagement should play a central role in shaping trade policies that foster economic development while avoiding the pitfalls of the past.